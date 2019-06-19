Man shot at Detroit Coney Island by customers angry that restaurant didn't have fried mushrooms

DETROIT - Customers mad that a Detroit Coney Island didn't have fried mushrooms shot a man in the face early Wednesday.

Original Report: Man shot inside Nicky D's Coney Island on Detroit’s west side

The victim, a 40-year-old regular customer, was at Nicky D's Coney Island at 7 Mile and Greenfield roads just after 2 a.m. when two men and a woman became angry about the restaurant's lack of fried mushrooms.

A worker said the group left but returned about a half hour later with the license plate removed from their vehicle. The woman stayed inside the vehicle while the men went inside the restaurant and allegedly started a fight before shooting the victim, who was waiting for his food.

The man was listed in critical condition. Police are still seeking the group involved.

