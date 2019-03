DETROIT - A man trying to kill a cockroach ended up with a bullet wound in his foot Tuesday morning at a home in the 18700 block of Albion Street in Detroit.

Police said the 50-year-old man, who uses a wheelchair, threw his shoe at the cockroach in an effort to kill the bug. However, his revolver was inside the shoe. The gun fell out of the shoe, discharged and a bullet struck him in his foot.

His condition is not known at this time.

Detroit police respond to a man who said he accidentally shot himself while trying to kill a cockroach on March 19, 2019 at a home on Albion Street. (WDIV)

