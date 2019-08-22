Detroit police officer indicted on charges he took $15K in bribes from drug trafficker

DETROIT - Michael Mosley, a Detroit police officer, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on two counts of bribery alleging he took $15,000 in cash bribes from a drug trafficker.

According to court documents, Mosley is a 19-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department.

Authorities said, Mosley and another officer found 2 kilograms of heroin, 1 kilogram of cocaine and 6 firearms in a drug trafficker's home on April 3. The trafficker confessed to Mosley and signed a confession.

The court documents claim Mosley remained in contact with the drug trafficker in an effort to secure the trafficker's cooperation concerning other criminal activity and at one point, the trafficker offered Mosley $15,000 cash in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges and Mosley agreed.

On May 2, Mosley collected $10,000 left in the backyard of an abandoned house in Detroit. On May 23, Mosley accepted another $5,000 in cash left for him at the abandoned house. In exchange, Mosley gave the trafficker the original copy of the drug trafficker's signed confession.

"Although the vast majority of police officers in Michigan are fully dedicated to protecting the public, sometimes there is an infrequent example of an officer driven by corruption and greed," stated United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. "I am thankful to Detroit Chief of Police James Craig for his commitment to combating corruption, so that the rare example of bribery does not overshadow the outstanding work of so many other great police officers."

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

