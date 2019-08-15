Detroit police release description of men wanted for killing man who confronted them for dumping

DETROIT - Detroit police released descriptions of two men wanted for killing a man Monday.

The victim was shot while confronting two men in a U-Haul who were dumping something on his property, police said.

The men drove a U-Haul pickup truck to the victim's property along the Lodge Freeway between Lawrence and Collingwood streets on Detroit's west side around 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

The victim, a man in his 20s, confronted the men and got into an altercation, police said.

One of the dumpers pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to officials.

The men were driving a white U-Haul pickup truck with a partial license plate of A82 or A28, police said.

The driver is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s. He has a medium brown complexion, has a low haircut and thick eyebrows. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the man was armed with a semi-automatic weapon with an extended clip.

The passenger is described as a black man in his 40s or 50s. He has a slim build and stands about 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 6 inches tall. He is clean shaven. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

