Detroit man killed while confronting men in U-Haul for dumping on his property

DETROIT - A Detroit man was shot and killed Monday while confronting two men in a U-Haul who were dumping something on his property, police said.

Two men drove a U-Haul pickup truck to the victim's property along the Lodge Freeway between Lawrence and Collingwood streets on Detroit's west side around 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

The victim, a man in his 20s, confronted the men and got into an altercation, police said.

One of the dumpers pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to officials.

The men fled in the U-Haul, officials said.

Police said the only description of the dumpers is that one was dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans.

