Detroit police release sketch of man wanted in murder of 25-year-old man

A police sketch of a suspect in murder of Jalen Paris in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man on the city's west side.

Jalen Paris was shot at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 26 while inside his vehicle in front of 2341 Fullerton Avenue, according to police. Paris crashed into several parked cars, officials said.

Witnesses said a man was shooting at Paris' vehicle.

Police said the man was in his mid- to early 20s with a frail-thin build, a dark complexion and a small, unkempt Afro. He was clean shaven and had dark eyes, officials said.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and white gym shoes. He was armed with a blue steel handgun, possibly .45 caliber.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in Paris' death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

