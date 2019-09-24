Detroit police release video of driver who hit bystander while doing donuts

DETROIT - Video released by the Detroit Police Department shows a driver doing donuts before striking a bystander and now the police chief is speaking out.

The incident happened near Warren Avenue and Livernois late Friday night into Saturday morning. Some people call what the driver was doing either hot-rodding or donuts but it is also called drifting.

Detroit police released a video of a late-model burgundy Dodge Charger doing donuts before clipping one of the spectators. Moments later the young man, whose leg is badly injured, is loaded into a car.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said the department believes there were about 50 people watching and possibly a second person hurt.

"These young people do not know how to handle these cars of 5(-hundred) and 700 horsepower," Craig said. "These are race cars."

Police are urging the driver to turn himself in and others to put their phones down.

"What's even more troubling is to see someone sustain an injury and people are videotaping and no one does anything," Craig said. "That's the tragedy."

The burgundy Charger in the video has two yellow racing stripes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detroit police.

