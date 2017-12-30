Detroit police search for suspected armed robber who targeted 2 east side businesses

Detroit police are searching for a man who robbed two Detroit businesses Dec. 25, 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man who may have been armed when he robbed one business and attempted another robbery Monday on the city's east side.

Police said the man demanded money from a Family Dollar in the 14300 block of Harper Avenue at about 10:25 a.m. Police said the man kept his hands in his pocket as if he were armed.

He left the store after not receiving money, police said.

At 10:35 a.m., the same man approached the counter at Harper Food Center in the 13900 block of Harper Avenue. He approached the counter with an item. As the item was being rung up, he kept his hands in his pockets and demanded money from the cashier, police said.

He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled. No injuries were reported at either store.

Police described the man as a middle-aged black male with a medium-brown complexion. He had a medium build, a thin goatee and a mustache. He was wearing all black.

Anyone who has information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

