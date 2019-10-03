Detroit police search for vehicle connected to fatal shooting over Facebook post

Police are searching for this silver or gray Ford Fusion in connection with a fatal shooting in Detroit on Sept. 27, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a vehicle connected to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man who was killed over a Facebook post, according to officials.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. Friday to a home in the 18600 block of Lamont Street on Detroit's east side.

Officials said two men forced their way into the 23-year-old's home to confront him about a Facebook post.

The 23-year-old was shot and killed, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

On Thursday, police released a picture of a silver or gray Ford Fusion with damage to the front bumper. The car is considered a "vehicle of interest" in the case, authorities said.

Here's surveillance video of the car:

Anyone who recognizes the car or has information about the case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Previous coverage

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.