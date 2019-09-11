Detroit police seek driver after man intentionally run over, killed at 8 Mile Grill

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a driver who ran over a man at a Coney Island, killing him early Wednesday.

Police said Horland "Darnell" Patterson, 58, exchanged words about a woman inside 8 Mile Grill, on 8 Mile Road near Livernois Avenue, around 4 a.m.

An argument continued into the parking lot, where the other man got into a pickup truck, shut off the lights and ran over Patterson, killing him.

"He got in his truck, and here comes Darnell. Zoom! He hit him and ran him over," said Elle Mae Patterson, the victim's mother.

Police are trying to find the driver who hit Patterson. He is described as about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 375 pounds.

