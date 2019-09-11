Pickup driver intentionally runs over, kills man at 8 Mile Grill in Detroit

DETROIT - A man was killed Wednesday morning in what Detroit police are calling a hit-and-run at 8 Mile Grill Coney Island in Detroit.

An argument started between two men about 3:50 or 4 a.m. They were inside the restaurant on 8 Mile Road just west of Livernois. The fight continued outside into the parking lot.

One of the men got into a pickup truck and ran over the other man, killing him. That driver then left the scene. The victim was in his 30s.

No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a black man in his 40s. He was driving a burgundy pickup truck, possibly a 2015 Ford, with a female passenger.

"This is senseless. A good woman loses her older son over something dumb and stupid, that could have been avoided," said Dave Lampkin, who is a cook at the restaurant.

Lampkin was referring to the mother of the victim who went to the scene.

