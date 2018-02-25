Detroit police seek help finding missing woman, 52

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 52-year-old woman.

Police said Darleen Baldwin was last seen by her sister around noon on Feb. 17 in the 5000 block of the Trumbull Avenue.

Baldwin left the location walking towards Trumbull and West Warren avenues, and failed to return, police said.

Baldwin is in good physical condition, but suffers from depression, cognitive behavioral issues and dementia, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Baldwin is described by police as a black woman who weighs 180 pounds. No description of what she was wearing was given.

Anyone who has seen Baldwin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.

