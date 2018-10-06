Detroit police seek help finding suspects in shooting near Osborn High School

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for help in locating suspects in a non-fatal shooting that happened near Osborn High School on the city's east side.

A 16-year-old boy was walking down Lappin Street, just a block away from the school on Seven Mile Road, when a white vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from inside, according to police.

There was an "exchange of words" before the shooting. It happened Tuesday before 5 p.m. in the 11000 block of Lappin Street.

The four suspects were dressed in all black in a newer model white vehicle, believed to be a Chrysler 200, Honda or Nissan.

Police provided a picture of a minivan that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

At least 12 shots were fired and the boy was struck in his thigh. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is in temporary serious condition, according to police.

The victim is not a Detroit Public Schools Community District student, according to school officials.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940, or contact CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

