Teenager shot near Osborn High School on Detroit's east side, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police said a teenager has been shot near Osborn High School on the city's east side.

A 16-year-old boy was walking down Lappin Street, just a block away from the school on Seven Mile Road, when a white vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots from inside, according to police.

Police said the teenager described the car as a white Chrysler 200 with four people inside.

Officials said at least 12 shots were fired. One bullet struck the boy in his thigh, police said.

Witnesses called 911 and an ambulance brought the boy to a nearby hospital, where he is in temporary serious condition, according to officials.

Police said it's unclear which way the car went after the shooting.

The victim is not a Detroit Public Schools Community District student, according to school officials.

