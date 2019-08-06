Detroit police seek man who impersonated Social Security worker on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who impersonated a Social Security Office worker and tried to get residents to give him personal information and DNA swabs.

Police said the man was going to homes in the 1000 block of Leland Street on July 25. He was asking residents for Social Security numbers, Medicaid cards and phone numbers.

He is described as a black man with a dark complexion and a slim build. He is about 25 years old and stands 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. Police said the man may be from the Chicago area.

He left the scene in a blue Lincoln Navigator.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or the incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department 7th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

