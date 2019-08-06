Detroit police seek missing woman last seen on city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a woman last seen Sunday night on the city's east side.

Shonteia McIntyre, 27, was last seen by her fiance about 11:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of Camley Street, and her fiance is concerned for her safety.

McIntyre is in good physical condition, but she has emotional challenges, police said.

She is about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160-165 pounds. McIntyre has brown eyes and straight black hair.

She was wearing a denim jumper outfit and multicolored flip-flops, and was carrying a purse that matched the shoes.

Anyone with information about McIntyre's whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940.

