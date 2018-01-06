Detroit police seek person of interest after woman found dead on city's west side

Detroit police are searching for a person of interest who they believe may have information about a homicide Dec. 7, 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a person of interest who they believe may have information about a homicide that took place on the city's west side.

Police said a middle-aged woman was found dead in the 3300 block of Columbus Street about 11:14 a.m. on Dec. 7.

She suffered trauma to her body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the person of interest, pictured above, is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

