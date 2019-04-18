Detroit police seek shooter after man killed at funeral repast

Detroit police are seeking a man who shot and killed another man April 13, 2019 on the city's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a shooter after a man was killed at a funeral repast Saturday.

Police said the 42-year-old man was shot about 6 p.m. in the 10000 block of Whittier Avenue on the city's east side.

The shooter had a verbal altercation with a family member of the victim before the shooting, police said.

The shooter fled the scene in a 2005, silver Cadillac SRX with an improper Michigan license plate, DFC-1679. He is described as a 42-year-old black man with a medium complexion. He has a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen weating a black sweatshirt with a white lining.

Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

