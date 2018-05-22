Detroit police seek suspect in death of woman found beaten in parking lot of abandoned school

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man suspected in the death of a 23-year-old woman found beaten in the parking lot of an abandoned high school on the city's west side.

Jody Taylor was found viciously beaten and naked in the Cooley High School parking lot around 1:30 p.m. on May 15 in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Lauder Street, police said. She was found with trauma to her body. Officials took Taylor to a nearby hospital, but she died of her injuries.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who was seen fleeing from the area where Taylor was found.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a 23-year-old woman's death. (WDIV)

