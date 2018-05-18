Woman dies after being found beaten in abandoned high school parking lot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A community is coming together Friday to demand answers and honor a woman who was found badly beaten on Detroit's west side.

Police found Jody Taylor on Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the abandoned Cooley High School on Hubbell Avenue. She was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Officials said Taylor had been viciously beaten when they found her naked in the parking lot.

Taylor's mother, Suzie Mann, said she first lost her daughter to crack cocaine and the streets.

Mann has now lost her daughter to a killer. The family said the person who beat Taylor to death had no right to take her from them.

"Do the right thing," Mann said. "She didn't deserve what she got at all."

A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.