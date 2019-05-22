Detroit police surveillance leads to seizure of ATVs, minibikes on city's east side

Detroit police seized several ATVs and small motorcycles on May 21, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police seized several all-terrain vehicles and small motorcycles Tuesday on the city's east side.

According to police, officers performed surveillance on Harper Avenue. When riders got off their vehicles, officers blocked entrances and confiscated several of the ATVs and bikes.

Six riders fled the scene, police said. Officers did not chase them.

There were no weapons involved, police said. No arrests were made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.