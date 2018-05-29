Detroit police address violent Memorial Day weekend

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department addressed the public and media Tuesday afternoon about a violent Memorial Day weekend that included several shootings.

Police already addressed the violence on Monday, speaking specifically about two shootings in Downtown Detroit. But there was even more violence early Tuesday morning in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood.

Four people were shot about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday after an argument turned physical in a parking lot near Monroe Avenue and Beaubien Street. Police said what started as a conversation between four men escalated into a physical fight, then a gun fight. At least two people fired weapons. As many as 17 shell casings were marked on the ground by police.

Four men -- all in their 20s -- were shot, including at least one of the shooters. Three of them are in critical condition at the hospital and the fourth is in stable condition. One of the shooters also is in custody at the hospital.

"From a safety standpoint, I think that Downtown Detroit is a safe environment," Assistant Chief James White said. "When you look at the number of people who participated in events this weekend, you look at the Movement festival, you look at the Tiger games, those events went off without much of an issue at all."

But the violence over the holiday weekend wasn't contained to Downtown Detroit. There were shootings and stabbings across the Motor City.

Police said there were 14 non-fatal shooting incidents and eight fatal shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend. Those numbers don't include the multiple fatal stabbings and assaults.

"When you have the number of shooting scenes we had this weekend, it's very concerning," White said. "This was not a very good weekend, but when you look at the wholistic number, violent crime is down in the city of Detroit."

