2 shootings in Downtown Detroit; Here's a look at what happened in the neighborhoods

DETROIT - Police held a news conference Monday to discuss the violence over the weekend including two shootings in Downtown Detroit.

The first incident happened Saturday at about 10:30 p.m. in Greektown. Police said two groups of men got into a verbal altercation which became physical. When security from a nearby business tried to intervene, two suspects pulled guns and fired shots. No injuries were reported. Both suspected shooters were taken into custody. One of them is a valid CPL carrier. Two guns were recovered.

The second incident happened early Monday morning just blocks away, in a parking lot at the corner of Larned and Brush streets. Police said two men were in an argument with a third person when shots were fired. No injuries were reported. No suspects were taken into custody. Three weapons were recovered from the scene.

But there was far more violence spread across the city of Detroit than just the two incidents in Downtown. Here's a look at what happened over the holiday weekend in the Motor City.

Saturday

In Southwest Detroit, a man was fatally shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the 1300 block of Ethel Street. Police said a Dodge Charger pulled up to the vehicle and fired multiple shots.

On the east side, a 38-year-old woman was shot at about 12:50 a.m. in the 5400 block of Seneca Street. She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.

A nightclub owner was fatally shot at about 9:45 p.m. on East Grand Boulevard. No suspects were taken into custody.

Sunday

A 38-year-old man was killed Sunday at about 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the 2000 block of Dearing Street. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

About 30 minutes later, a 23-year-old man arrived at the 10th Precinct with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was at a block party, heard shots and felt pain. Police said the victim was uncooperative.

On the city's west side, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh at about 12:30 a.m. at a party in the 19100 block of Healy Avenue when two occupants of a white Dodge Magnum fired shots from the vehicle. The boy was taken to the hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.

Hours later, a 19-year-old told police he was shot at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Van Dyke. Police said the victim was uncooperative and that he may have been connected to the shooting that happened on Healy Street.

Police said a woman was victim to a sexual assault on Northlawn Street where an air conditioner was removed from a window and two men wearing masks were able to gain entry to the home.

Monday

Two unidentified bodies were found Monday morning at two separate locations on Detroit's west side. The first John Doe was found at about midnight in the middle of the street in 9900 block of Freeland Street with multiple gunshot wounds while the second man was found in the 9600 block of the Southfield Service Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Also on the city's west side, a 29-year-old man was found Monday stabbed in 9600 block of Archdale Street. He was taken to the hospital and his condition in unknown.

An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot Monday in the 15700 block of Mansfield Street. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear but police said a person was detained for questioning.

Police hold news conference

Detroit police Assistant Chief Arnold Williams held a news conference Monday afternoon to address the shooting incidents in Downtown Detroit.

“We’re going to be looking at some of our more problematic establishments downtown that draw crowds that may be more unseemly,” Detroit police Assistant Chief Arnold Williams said. “We are literally going to use some of the strategies we use in the neighborhoods and bring it to the downtown area.”

