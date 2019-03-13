Detroit police try to identify driver of vehicle that struck, killed 17-year-old boy

DETROIT - Detroit police are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 17-year-old boy crossing the street on the city's west side.

Police said the boy was trying to cross Gratiot Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by two vehicles.

Authorities are searching for a person of interest, whose vehicle can be seen in the surveillance video above. The vehicle was seen driving north on Gratiot Avenue before making a U-turn and continuing south.

Officials said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

