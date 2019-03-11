Driver flees scene after striking, killing 18-year-old in Detroit

Police said the victim was trying to cross Gratiot Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on the road.

DETROIT - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man this weekend.

On Saturday at 10:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of a pedestrian crash.

The vehicle continued on Gratiot Avenue and failed to stop. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the driver was in a green Suburban. The hit-and-run crash is still being investigated by police.

