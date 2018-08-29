News

Detroit public schools to shut off all drinking water after tests show elevated lead, copper levels

Schools to start year with bottled water

By Ken Haddad, Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Drinking fountain (Getty)

DETROIT - Detroit public schools will start the year using bottled water in every school after tests revealed elevated lead and copper levels in the drinking water.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District conducted tests on all faucets at schools. The water coming from DWSD passed the standard, but fixtures and lines caused elevated levels at some of the schools. 

Related Content

Here's what Detroit  Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti said in a letter:

I initiated water testing of all of our school buildings during the spring to ensure the safety of our students and employees. This was not required by federal, state, or city law or mandate. This testing, unlike previous testing, evaluated all water sources from sinks to drinking fountains.

This past week initial results were returned for 24 schools and higher than acceptable levels were identified for copper and/or lead in 16 schools at one or more water sources. I immediately turned off the drinking water at those schools and provided water bottles until water coolers arrive.

When I started as superintendent last year, I was notified that 10 schools were using a DiHydro filtration system. I made the decision to shut off all drinking fountains and provide bottled water and water coolers to those schools at that time because of my concerns with water quality despite the intervention.

The latest water results (16 schools), coupled with those from 2016 (10 DiHydro schools) and follow up results in the spring of 2018 for schools identified with concerns in 2016 (8 schools) in the spring, brings the total number of schools with water quality issues to 34.

Although we have no evidence that there are elevated levels of copper or lead in our other schools (over 50) where we are awaiting test results, out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our students and employees, I am turning off all drinking water in our schools until a deeper and broader analysis can be conducted to determine the long-term solutions for all schools.  

I have communicated this decision to the Mayor’s Office and the Mayor and his team are supportive of the decision and intend to require all city charter schools to participate in the same level of water testing as we initiated last year.

The Mayor’s Office plans to partner with us to determine challenges with water quality in our schools and solutions to them. 

We have communicated our decision to staff and families and will continue to communicate when students return to school next week. 

Chrystal Wilson, spokeswoman for DPSCD, provide the following list of schools that have a strategy for bottled water and water coolers: 

  1. Ben Carson
  2. Breithaupt 
  3. Bunche 
  4. Detroit Collegiate Preparatory 
  5. Edison Elementary School 
  6. John R. King Academy 
  7. Moses Field 
  8. Thirkell Elementary School 
  9. Thurgood Marshall 
  10. Wayne Elementary School 
  11. Burton International
  12. Bow Elementary-Middle School 
  13. Carstens Elementary-Middle School
  14. Carver STEM
  15. Clark Elementary-Middle School 
  16. Detroit Lions Academy 
  17. Sampson-Webber Academy 
  18. Spain Elementary-Middle School 
  19. Academy of the Americas Elementary-Middle School 
  20. Adult Education- East 
  21. Bates Academy 
  22. Bennett Elementary-Middle School 
  23. Cass Technical High School 
  24. Roberto Clemente Elementary
  25. Clippert Elementary Middle School 
  26. Coleman Young Elementary School 
  27. Davis Aerospace @ Golightly 
  28. Dixon Academy 
  29. Foreign Language Immersion 
  30. Hutchinson @ Howe 
  31. Keidan 
  32. Noble Elementary-Middle School 
  33. Marcus Garvey 
  34. Renaissance High School 

Water tested at Detroit schools in 2016, 2017

In February 2017, drinking water lead and copper levels were deemed now below the Environmental Protection Agency's guidelines at all 94 of the Detroit Public Schools Community District buildings. That was nearly a year after testing found 19 out of 62 buildings in the district had elevated lead and copper levels in drinking water. 

Read back: 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.