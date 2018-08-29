Task force will be created after tests reveal elevated lead levels in Detroit public schools

DETROIT - Students at all Detroit public schools will be starting the school year using bottled water in every school after tests revealed elevated lead and copper levels in the drinking water.

The district announced the decision Wednesday.

During the Flint water crisis, when the emergency manager ran Detroit schools, water in kitchens, wash basins and water fountains was tested.

Ten schools, including Ben Carson High, ended up with D-Hydro water filtration systems due to high lead and copper levels.

When Nikolai Vitti took over as superintendent he ordered more testing, and at the end of the last school year, high readings forced 10 more schools to dispense bottled water.

Just last week tests showed three dozen of 50 schools tested had high lead and copper levels.

Vitti ordered the water fountain spigots be turned off in every one of Detroit's 100 public schools.

"At this point, I have not revealed any information that based on what we know now with the levels of elevation of copper and lead, there has been any negative impact on children," Vitti said.

It's going to be expensive -- about $200,000 at the outset.

"We're gonna put together a task force to review what could be solutions to this infrastructural challenge within our schools," Vitti said.

Lavern Nichols, the parent of a Ben Carson student, was surprised to hear about the situation.

"They appear to be doing the best they can, maybe up the road things will get much better," Nichols said.

One of the things the DPSCD cannot do is supervise the children in the restrooms washing their hands, they will be advised not to drink that water they need water to wash with they just can't drink it.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Detroit public schools to shut off all drinking water after tests show elevated lead, copper levels

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.