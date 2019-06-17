Detroit River high water levels creating problems for residents

DETROIT - Neighbors rushed to get sandbags in place after high water at the mouth of the Detroit River started to spill over walls.

The street looks more like a gushing river. Water is everywhere with nowhere to go. “It’s coming from the canal back here,” said Michael Seger.

For neighbors like Seger, it is a race against time. “It’s actually pretty crazy seeing this. You can see this, it’s all flooded, like a swamp,” said Seger.

The only thing he can do is grab as many sandbags as possible.

“Right now, we’re putting probably around 500 sandbags in this back area to completely stop the water from flowing in,” said Seger.

But Seger said even that is not a guarantee. “It might not stop it, but it’ll slow it down from reaching the house and destroying the foundation,” said Seger.

It is a foundation he is trying to protect, but that is getting pretty expensive.

“So the city pretty much owns the canal. So if there are any issues with the wall, that’s up to the property owners, and for me to replace the wall, that’s about $50,000,” said Seger.

And with the water not backing down anytime soon, all he can do is stack more sandbags.

“All you can really do at this point is just pray,” said Seger.



