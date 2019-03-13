Detroit seek assistance in looking for missing 34-year-old man

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in looking for a man that has gone missing for nearly two weeks.

Police say that Martaze Goodwin was last seen on Saturday, March 2, 2019 between 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. when he went to go visit a friend who lives in the 3000 block of Montgomery. Martaze has not been heard from since. His family is concerned for his safety and well being after they received a disturbing message when they called his cell phone.

Martaze is described as a 34-year-old black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150-175 pounds, medium brown complexion, short black hair with cornrows, brown eyes, and a thin mustache/thin beard. Martaze was last seen wearing a black and red Chicago Bulls cap, black jacket with white appliques, white t-shirt and brown Timberland boots.

It has been reported that Martaze is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Martaze Goodwin or has any information that can lead to a discovery, please call Detroit Police Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1000/ 313-596-1040 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

