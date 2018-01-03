Metro Detroit communities open warming centers

DETROIT - Several Metro Detroit communities are opening warming centers as the region is gripped by below-freezing temperatures.

WAYNE COUNTY

-- see full details here Garden City -- Emergency Warming Center at the Maplewood Center (31735 Maplewood Between Merriman and Craig) from 8:45 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday-Thursday, Friday 8:45 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Those using the center must enter on the Balmoral side and check with staff at the desk for the designated room.

OAKLAND COUNTY

Farmington Hills -- From Wednesday, Jan. 3 until Sunday, Jan. 7, the Costick Center at 28600 11 Mile Road will be a warming center. The center will be open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. each day.

-- From Wednesday, Jan. 3 until Sunday, Jan. 7, the Costick Center at 28600 11 Mile Road will be a warming center. The center will be open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. each day. Oak Park -- Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 6, the Oak Park Warming Center, located in the City's Community Center at 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, will be open to provide warmth and shelter from inclement weather. The Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, January 3 and 4. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, January 5 and 6.

