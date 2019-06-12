Detroit serial killer case: Macomb County mother shares details of daughter's attack

DETROIT - Detroit police have new leads in a Detroit serial killer investigation after a Macomb County mother shared details of her daughter's attack, officials said.

The woman said she's thankful her daughter survived the attack, which happened May 7 at a home on Barlow Street near Seven Mile and Schoenherr roads.

Police served a search warrant Wednesday at the location. The home belongs to the grandparents of Deangelo Martin, who is at the center of the investigation.

Local 4 cameras were rolling as homicide investigators from the Detroit Police Department served the search warrant.

Investigators are looking for items related to a sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman.

Police said Martin came and went from the home, so it's possible he brought back DNA from other victims.

The victim whose mother provided new leads to police is from Port Huron. Her mother said Martin demanded sex from her daughter and became enraged when she refused.

"She said no," the mother said. "She said he got a knife and he just started stabbing."

She said her daughter was stabbed in the throat and can't speak.

Martin's grandmother called 911 as Martin ran away, according to authorities.

"You know, she just really came, probably, an inch from death," the mother said. "I guess she would have been (the latest serial killer victim)."

Victims

Police said the victims were all found naked in vacant houses in areas that are known for drug activity. All of the victims appeared to be in their late 40s to mid-50s.

Nancy Harrison - Body discovered March 19 in the area of Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis - Body discovered May 24 on Linnhurst Street, near Schoenherr Road -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones , who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue on Wednesday, June 5.

who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue on Wednesday, June 5. Anyone with information needs to contact police at 313-596-2260.

