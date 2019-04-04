Detroit settles lawsuit in shooting death of 7-year-old Aiyana Jones for $8.25M

DETROIT - The family of a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot during a Detroit police raid in 2010 has settled a civil case with the city for $8.25 million, according to the law firm representing the family.

Aiyana Stanley-Jones was shot in the head while she slept on a couch in May 2010 as police executed a raid at the home. Detroit police Officer Joseph Weekley was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Weekley had two trials but was never convicted; both ended in a hung jury. In January 2015, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy called this "unfortunate" as she announced the case was being dismissed.

TV cameras for a syndicated crime show, "The First 48," were rolling at the time of the shooting, but remained outside the home. Weekly said the child's grandmother slapped at his gun, which made it fire. The grandmother denies that accusation.

Late Thursday afternoon, the decision was reached to settle the case.

