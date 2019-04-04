Detroit Tigers go paperless for Opening Day 2019

For the first time, getting into the Tigers' "Opening Day" will be completely paperless, you'll need a digital ticket or you're not getting in.

“I’ve got an email every day telling me that, and I got a phone call from Ron Gardenhire telling me I had to have a digital ticket,” Meredith Goodrick said.

Attendees won't be allowed to bring in any backpacks, but purses will be allowed. Parking is an entirely different issue. Parking is always challenging on "Opening Day" but lately, parking scammers have been working outside events.

On Tuesday night, they were at Little Caesars Arena. They approached cars, claimed they were official parking attendants and told people they could park on the street for $45.

The people they targeted came back out and found tickets on their windshields. Detroit police are rolling out a parking task force for "Opening Day," and the team started working Wednesday night.

Officers in uniform and plain clothes worked the area and busted some scammers.

Remember, nobody can charge for street parking. Legitimate parking attendants have identification with the city logo and aren't allowed to come up to drivers in the middle of the street.

