Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2019: Here's what to know

Christin Stewart celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the tenth inning on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on March 28, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers will host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday for their 2019 home opener, or "Opening Day" in Detroit.

Festivities at Comerica Park will begin 30 minutes prior to the 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Thursday.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy live music in select areas throughout Comerica Park.

View: Tigers use retro video game theme to announce Opening Day lineup

Here's the Opening Day lineup:

Josh Harrison, 2B

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Niko Goodrum, DH

Christin Stewart, LF

Grayson Greiner, C

Jordy Mercer, SS

Mikie Mahtook, CF

Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann will start on the mound for the Tigers.

Weather forecast

There is a chance for rain on Thursday at game time. Here's the latest forecast from Meteorologist Paul Gross:

High pressure passing over northern Michigan will generate an east wind on Thursday -- and that east wind will be coming from a source region of dry air. At the same time, an area of rain will creep northward toward Detroit. It appears that the easterly dry flow will win out at first -- Comerica Park should be dry into the mid-afternoon. While a few rain drops are possible mid-to-late game, the dry air will initially eat into some of that rain and keep it very light.

Track the updated weather forecast here.

Here's what to know about the Tigers' first homestand of the season:

Thursday, April 4 vs. Royals

Honor Guard - 127th Wing Air Force Honor Guard based at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Military Flyover - Four A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” attack aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron and part of the 127th Wing located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

National Anthem - in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Motown Records, Grammy Award nominated and original member of the Supremes, Mary Wilson.

Ceremonial First Pitch - 1984 World Series Champion, Cy Young Award winner and World Series MVP, Guillermo “Willie” Hernandez.

Game ball – will be delivered by Brigadier General John D. Slocum, the Commander, 127th Wing, Selfridge ANGB, Michigan.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Royals

First pitch 1:10 p.m. -- Gates open 11:30 a.m.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a 2019 magnetic schedule, courtesy of DMC.

Love Your Melon ticket package, for more information visit tigers.com/loveyourmelon

Sunday, April 7 vs. Royals

First Pitch 1:10 p.m. -- Gates open 11:30 a.m.

Kids Opening Day - presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

All kids 14-and-under will receive a Kids Opening Day wall calendar, courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Cleveland Indians

First Pitch 1:10 p.m. -- Gates open 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Cleveland Indians

First Pitch 1:10 p.m. -- Gates open 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 11 vs. Cleveland Indians

First Pitch 1:10 p.m. -- Gates open 11:30 a.m.

CSI Forensic Science Day- The first installment of the Class Outside Series, presented by Oakland University, for more information visit tigers.com/classoutside

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by University of Michigan football player Devin Bush, Jr.

