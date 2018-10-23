Police confiscate narcotics in West Bloomfield, Detroit locations with $16.9M street value

On Monday members of the Detroit Police Department's Major Violators, Gang Intel and Vice Enforcement, worked collectively and executed a narcotic search warrant at four locations simultaneously within the cities of Detroit and West Bloomfield.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - On Monday members of the Detroit Police Department’s Major Violators, Gang Intel and Vice Enforcement, worked collectively and executed a narcotic search warrant at four locations simultaneously within the cities of Detroit and West Bloomfield.

The search warrants were executed at two businesses located in the 11900 block of East Warren Avenue and two residences in West Bloomfield.

As a result of the execution of the search warrants, authorities confiscated the following:

Total kilos: 34.17 kilos

15.16 kilos of cocaine, heroin & MDMA combined

19.01 kilos of marijuana

Total narcotic street value confiscations: $16,996,420

7,495.2 grams - cocaine (7.5 kilos) street value: $2,998,080

19,018 grams - marijuana (19.01 kilos) street value: $190,180

2,270.2 grams - heroin (2.27 Kilos) street value: $4,086,360

5,401.3 grams - MDMA-ecstasy (5.4 kilos) street value: $9,721,800

During the operation, four vehicles and two handguns were also seized, along with $444,941.

Two suspects, both men, ages 33 and 36, were arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.

A warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

