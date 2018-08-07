Detroit woman accidentally shoots husband, mistakes him for home invader

DETROIT - A Detroit woman accidentally shot her husband early Tuesday morning after mistaking him for someone breaking into their home.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, entered his home in the 16000 block of Trinity Street around 2:05 a.m. Tuesday. The victim's 38-year-old wife was in bed with a gun under her pillow and believed her husband was an intruder. She then fired one shot, striking her husband in the upper right arm.

The electricity was out at the couple's home during the shooting, so the wife was unable to clearly see who was entering the home when firing at her husband, the victim told police. He also told police his wife sleeps with a pistol under her pillow and she was startled when he came in.

The man is listed in temporary serious condition at the hospital. This is being investigated as an accidental non-fatal shooting.

