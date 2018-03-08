Detroit woman accused of hitting woman in face with bowling ball in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. - A 26-year-old Detroit woman is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a bowling ball at a bowling alley in Berkley.

Police said Ariel Gaskin was arrested late last month at Hartfield Lanes bowling alley. Officers said they were called to the scene after an employee reported a fight.

Security video shows Gaskin confronting a woman with a bowling ball in her hand and striking the woman in the face with the bowling ball, according to police.

Gaskin is charged with felonious assault.

