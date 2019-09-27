Detroit woman arrested in Troy for DUI with toddler in car, 2 flat tires

TROY, Mich. - A woman pulled over in Troy for driving erratically was allegedly drunk, had two flat tires and had a toddler in the back seat.

Autumn Lashay Chapman, 23, of Detroit, was pulled over at 12:42 a.m. Sept. 15 while heading east on West Big Beaver Road near I-75 in Troy, police said. Police received a call reporting an erratic driver who had run two red lights.

Click here to read the original article, see the dashcam video and hear audio of her sobriety tests.

As officers approached the vehicle, they discovered her boyfriend's 2-year-old child asleep in a car seat. The child was not strapped or belted into the seat, police said.

Police said Chapman took a Breathalyzer test, which put her blood alcohol level at .21, which is almost three times the legal limit. She was arrested and charged with an OWI and child endangerment.

Police released the audio of her failed sobriety tests and dashcam video of her being pulled over.

Autumn Lashay Chapman (WDIV)

Chapman was arraigned Sept. 19 at 52-4 District Court.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.