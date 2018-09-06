Detroit woman sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend

DETROIT - A 27-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday to life without parole in connection with the fatal shooting of her ex-boyfriend on Detroit's east side.

Menayetta Yeager, of Detroit, was convicted on a first-degree murder charge and a felony firearms violation. She was found guilty Aug. 17, 2018.

Officials said she shot and killed Jonte Maurice-Louis Brooks, 29, of Detroit, on Aug. 27, 2017, in the 1900 block of Mack.

She was riding in a truck driven by Labarren Borom, 44, of Detroit, when she shot at Brooks while he was driving his van. After Brooks was shot, he crashed into a tree.

Borom was charged with accessory after the fact.

