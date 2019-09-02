Detroit Youth Choir prepares for 3rd appearance on 'America's Got Talent'

DETROIT - In two rock star performances, the Detroit Youth Choir was able to bring the audience to their feet and brought the host to tears.

The Detroit Youth Choir is quickly becoming a powerhouse contender on "America's Got Talent" and making a big name for themselves.

The choir director, Anthony White, and some choir members spoke with Local 4

"First of all I want to say thank you to Detroit for being our support system while we're out here," White said.

The members of the choir said they get nervous onstage, but that doesn't stop them.

"Who would have ever thought a small choir would be where dreams are made," White said.

Last week the choir performed "The Champion," which is a Carrie Underwood song featuring Ludacris. In their first performance the choir performed "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. That performance earned them a golden buzzer.

"We can't let the cat out of the bag, I gotta try laugh/and let's put it this way -- there's a story attached," White said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.