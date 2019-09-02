Detroit Youth Choir auditions being held Saturday, Sept. 7

Auditions for the Detroit Youth Choir are being held Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Auditions for the Detroit Youth Choir are being held Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Maygrove College inside the Madame Cadillac Building.

People ages 8 to 18 are encouraged to apply. There will be a $5 audition fee. Be prepared to sing a song, perform a monologue and dance of your choice.

Auditions will be held on the second floor of the Madame Cadillac Building located at 8425 west McNichols Road in Detroit.

For more information, call 586-745-1168.

