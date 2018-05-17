Detroiters paying $7,500 more for auto insurance than Grosse Pointe Park neighbors on same corner

DETROIT - The quoted monthly auto insurance rate to insure a brand new car at an address at the corner of Mack Avenue and Balfour Road in Detroit is nearly $14,000 a year.

The quoted monthly insurance quote for the same corner just across Mack Avenue in Grosse Pointe Park is $6,400 a year.

Jesse Mitchell said his insurance costs more than his car payment and it's frustrating for him knowing that he could pay far less if he lived on the other side of the street.

"It's a travesty," Mitchell said.

He has a good driving record, and his case exemplifies a disparity in the prices for auto insurance in Detroit compared to auto insurance in the suburbs.

Insurance agent Eric Huffman knows the frustration over insurance rates and he said there's no easy fix when it comes to how expensive insuring a vehicle is in the city.

"I tell people to compare your rates as often as you can; that's the only way you can do it. Take a look at it. Call around. Shop. That's the only way you can do it," Huffman said.

