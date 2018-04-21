Detroit's Beacon Park features more than a dozen free arcade games at weeklong 'parcade' event

DETROIT - In celebration of the FIRST Robotics Championship coming to Detroit, check out a free arcade at Beacon Park all week long.

The "parcade" features more than a dozen classic arcade games, some of which have been reinvented with new technology. Games available include pinball, Donkey Kong, Mario Kart Driver, Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift, NBA Showtime, NFL 2 Minute Drill, Marvel vs. Capcom and more.

The event runs until April 29 and includes food trucks, lawn games, LED putt-putt golf and other activities. Click here for more details.

Downtown Detroit parks will feature activities next week in honor of the robotics championship. More than 40,000 students and their families will visit the city as the students create and build STEM and digital literacy skills. STEM skills include science, technology, engineering and math. The competition is April 25-28 at Cobo Center.

The Beacon Park arcade is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day. Events at other parks begin later this week. Click here to see dates, times and what's in store.

