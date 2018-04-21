Downtown Detroit parks hosting free events in celebration of robotics competition

DETROIT - In celebration of the FIRST Robotics Championship coming to Detroit next week, downtown parks will be alive with free events.

Beacon Park, the Spirit of Detroit Plaza, Cadillac Square, Capitol Park and Grand Circus Park will feature food trucks, lawn games, activities and live entertainment.

More than 40,000 students and their families will visit the city for the championship as the students create and build STEM and digital literacy skills. STEM skills include science, technology, engineering and math. The competition will take place Wednesday through Saturday at Cobo Center.

Schedule of events

Beacon Park -- April 20-29

Arcade, lawn games, food trucks, LED putt-putt golf, an ultimate Frisbee and dodgeball battle, trivia night and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em inflatable boxing ring

Cadillac Square -- April 24-28

Food trucks, lawn games, hands-on STEM activities, a DJ, a dessert lab and the Detroit Experience Factory Welcome Center

Capitol Park -- April 24-27

Food trucks, live Detroit Institute of Music Education performances, lawn games and augmented reality

Grand Circus Park -- April 26-28

Food trucks, life-size foosball, BattleBot challenge, bumper bubble soccer, lawn games and a DJ

