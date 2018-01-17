News

Reports of loud explosion, bright light seen across Metro Detroit

Hundreds of residents call in reports of bright light, loud boom

By Derick Hutchinson

DETROIT - Did you hear a loud boom and see a flash in Metro Detroit?

Local 4 has received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion.

Reports started pouring in around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the Local 4 staff also reported seeing the flash and hearing a noise.

It appears the actual occurrence was at 8:08 p.m.

So far, there has been no confirmation of the incident or explanation for what might have caused it.

Local 4 received calls from Detroit, Southgate, South Lyon, Howell, Huntington Woods, Shelby Township, Lyon Township, Allen Park, Taylor, Ann Arbor, Troy, Canton, Dearborn, Auburn Hills, Monroe, Inkster, Wayne, Westland and even more cities.

Paul Gross: Light possibly caused by bollide

Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross said the bright light and loud noise might have been caused by a bolide, which is a meteor that breaks up in the atmosphere.

Videos from across the area

From Dave Sullivan: 

From Haidar Abdallah:

