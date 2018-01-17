Reports of loud explosion, bright light seen across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Did you hear a loud boom and see a flash in Metro Detroit?

Local 4 has received hundreds of calls from across the area from residents who saw a bright light and heard a loud explosion.

Reports started pouring in around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the Local 4 staff also reported seeing the flash and hearing a noise.

It appears the actual occurrence was at 8:08 p.m.

So far, there has been no confirmation of the incident or explanation for what might have caused it.

Local 4 received calls from Detroit, Southgate, South Lyon, Howell, Huntington Woods, Shelby Township, Lyon Township, Allen Park, Taylor, Ann Arbor, Troy, Canton, Dearborn, Auburn Hills, Monroe, Inkster, Wayne, Westland and even more cities.

Paul Gross: Light possibly caused by bollide

Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross said the bright light and loud noise might have been caused by a bolide, which is a meteor that breaks up in the atmosphere.

Based upon all of the public reports, looks like it was a bolide...a meteor that broke up in our atmosphere. This differs from a fireball, which is a bright meteor that doesn’t break up. Still trying to reach my sources...tough to get ahold of people at night. — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) January 17, 2018

Just saw another video...dash cam footage that, if valid, clearly shows that it was a bolide (meteor that broke up). Can’t confirm, but looks legit. — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) January 17, 2018

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

Videos from across the area

Who saw what looked like a meteor in SE Michigan? pic.twitter.com/9F7WstDCX7 — Novi Schools (@NCSD) January 17, 2018

People are telling me they heard a loud bang all across Southeast MI. Was it a #Meteor? Here’s another video: pic.twitter.com/mtxOWvJZfx — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

From Dave Sullivan:

From Haidar Abdallah:

