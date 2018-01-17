News

Explosion, flash seen over Metro Detroit on Tuesday night

Reports of loud boom around Southeast Michigan

By Dustin Block, Derick Hutchinson
A bright light was seen and a loud explosion was heard across Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

Reports are pouring into WDIV tonight of a loud explosion and bright flash in the night sky over Metro Detroit on Tuesday at around 8:15 p.m. 

We've taken dozens of calls with people seeing the spectacle, which many are calling a meteorite. Local 4 staff also witnessed the flash and heard the noise. No official confirmation on the cause of the anomaly, so far.   

Meanwhile, people are taking to social media to share their accounts, including actual video of the flash and boom. Here's a collection of reports found on Twitter and Facebook: 

Here's a tweet from Local 4's Jason Colthorp with video from Kevin McCombs:

Video from a Nest camera

Here's a popular tweet circulating:

 

