Explosion, flash seen over Metro Detroit on Tuesday night

Reports are pouring into WDIV tonight of a loud explosion and bright flash in the night sky over Metro Detroit on Tuesday at around 8:15 p.m.

We've taken dozens of calls with people seeing the spectacle, which many are calling a meteorite. Local 4 staff also witnessed the flash and heard the noise. No official confirmation on the cause of the anomaly, so far.

Meanwhile, people are taking to social media to share their accounts, including actual video of the flash and boom. Here's a collection of reports found on Twitter and Facebook:

WAS IT A METEOR??? This video captures the bright light everyone has seen in the sky tonight. Courtesy of #Local4 viewer Kevin McCombs. pic.twitter.com/RY4u23jYAY — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) January 17, 2018

VIDEO: A meteor (or something) just landed in Detroit/Windsor area a few minutes ago, seeing reports that it shook houses. (📷: IG/moorethrottle) pic.twitter.com/q8XSCG9JVr — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

Who saw what looked like a meteor in SE Michigan? pic.twitter.com/9F7WstDCX7 — Novi Schools (@NCSD) January 17, 2018

