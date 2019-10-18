Dogfighting ring suspected after man finds abused dogs in Detroit

DETROIT - Dan Reynolds was installing windows in a home on Detroit's west side Wednesday when he and his partner noticed two dogs padlocked to a fence with no water or shelter.

He said he could see scars on one dog's face and the dog's ribs. He reported it to Detroit Animal Control, which passed him off to another agency and eventually police arrived.

Shawn Waeghe with 313 K9 and Kitty Rescue arrived with police and believes the dogs were put out as a trap to catch more dogs for a dogfighting ring.

She said whoever put the dogs put out a female who was in heat. They tied up the male dog as a bait dog to wait for another male to come along, approach the female and fight with the bait dog.

The male dog, Sampson, needs surgery but can't undergo surgery until an infection clears up. Protocol with the city of Detroit is that if a dogfighting is involved or suspected Animal Care and Control doesn't get involved. It goes first to Detroit police and then to the Humane Society.

If you'd like to donate to 313 K9 and Kitty Rescue, click here.

