Downriver man hit, killed by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Monroe County

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Downriver man was hit and killed by multiple cars on I-75 in Monroe County early Monday morning.

Here's the info from the Monroe County Sheriff:

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone is reporting a fatal car vs pedestrian traffic crash that occurred on Monday, July 15, 2019 at approximately 1:05 AM. The crash occurred on southbound I-75, south of South Huron River Drive in Berlin Township.

Preliminary investigation revealed Charles D. Long, age 53 of Brownstown, MI, was operating a Gray in color 2004 Ford Super Duty Pick-up southbound on I-75 when for unknown reasons he drove off of the roadway to the right and struck a road sign.

Mr. Long’s vehicle then re-entered the roadway, careening to the left where it struck the center median barrier. After striking the barrier, the vehicle continued southbound coming to rest along the right shoulder of southbound I-75.

Mr. Long was struck by multiple vehicles while outside of his vehicle and within the southbound lanes of travel. The circumstances of how Mr. Long became separated from his vehicle are unknown at this time. It is unknown how many vehicles struck Mr. Long. However, drivers of two vehicles stopped to report striking Mr. Long.

The drivers of the vehicles that have been identified were not injured and were wearing safety belts at the time of the incident. Mr. Long was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident occurred in an area of the roadway with minimal artificial lighting.

The crash remains under investigation.

