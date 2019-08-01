Downriver park flooding appears to be assisting some local wildlife

DETROIT - If you're trying to get out, enjoy the weather and take a walk in the park -- the multiple parks Downriver might not be the best place to do that.

Parks Downriver are flooding and it's due to record lake levels. The situation doesn't appear to be getting any better.

Parks can be tranquil places, where people go to unwind and experience the wildlife.

Lake Erie Metropark Interpreter Paul Cypher said the high water levels are impacting portions of the park, blocking the paths to some of the park's hidden gems.

"In my 23 years here, it has never been this high for this long," Cypher said. "If we could get over to that tree line, we'd have one of the best views in Wayne County can have."

Workers are filling the other pathways with gravel to make the ground higher. While the situation is inconvenient for those who want to enjoy the park, there is a silver lining.

"Some of the invasive species are getting knocked out, we're starting to see a return of some of the wildlife," Cypher said.

