DPSCD test scores improve, superintendent says it's not good enough

DETROIT - Results of the Spring 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) and Michigan Merit Exam were released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Education.

How did the Detroit Public Schools Community District rank? School official said it's good, but not good enough. There was an improvement. DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said he's happy there's progress, but there's still more to do.

The numbers from M-STEP show an improvement in proficiency in English/language arts, a 1.2% increase from 2019. However, the DPSCD is only at a 12.7% proficiency rate. The state average is 44.3%.

For math, there was a 3.4% increase from 2018, but the district has a 10.1% proficiency when the state average is 38.8%.

Vitti said the rising numbers are a step in the right direction and attributes the gains to a new curriculum.

